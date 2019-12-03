Director comes in from cold

PREMIUM

Though he did not qualify to major in film directing, Jason Forsdick managed to bag the Lavuth’Ibhayi Film Festival’s best film and best director awards.



The second Lavuth’Ibhayi Film Festival, held in the Bay at the weekend, ended on a high note for the 23-year-old AFDA graduate. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.