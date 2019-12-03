Bail set for Amahlathi R92m planttender pair
The Hawks have swooped on controversial businessman Mcebisi Mlonzi, the director of Kwane Capital,in connection with a R92m contract.
The elite crime fighting unit also arrested former Amahlathi municipal manager Balisa King Socikwa. The two have been charged with a combined five counts of fraud, corruption and contravention of the Municipal Finances Management Act after the Stutterheim-based local authority gave Mlonzi a multimillion-rand plant machinery hire-to-purchase tender, allegedly without following procurement processes, in 2014...
