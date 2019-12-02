Water leak caused by municipality affecting Walmer businesses
A Walmer businesswoman, Rachael Penaluna, is desperate for help from the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality after a team installing new cables near her business in August hit a water pipe and failed to repair it.
The complaint: I am e-mailing you in desperation. My business is located on the corner of 6th Avenue and Villiers Road, Walmer. We run a travel company and have a coffee shop tenant on the same property...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.