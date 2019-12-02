Water leak caused by municipality affecting Walmer businesses

A Walmer businesswoman, Rachael Penaluna, is desperate for help from the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality after a team installing new cables near her business in August hit a water pipe and failed to repair it.



The complaint: I am e-mailing you in desperation. My business is located on the corner of 6th Avenue and Villiers Road, Walmer. We run a travel company and have a coffee shop tenant on the same property...

