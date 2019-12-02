Township’s spekboom of hope will be seen from space
A township plant-growing initiative in Stellenbosch has blossomed into a massive garden that, once complete, will be visible from space.
Spekboom has long been known as a wonder plant of the Karoo because of its prolific growth.
Now it is the key ingredient in what is touted as the biggest green lung of its kind — a carbon sink of 164,000 plants arranged into one of the world’s biggest labyrinths.
Work on the labyrinth has begun in a field where workers last week were offloading some of the estimated 65,000 plants produced by a group of township entrepreneurs.
They started growing their unusual crop behind their shacks in Kayamandi about two years ago, before moving to a farm in Simondium to expand the project into greenhouse tunnels.
Along the way, they built an entire wooden bungalow town next to the tunnels, where they hosted visiting international students and other guests interested in the fine-leaved succulent.
Spekboom, also known as pork bush or elephant’s food, has made headlines as a promising carbon-offset plant due to its prolific growth and efficiency at sequestering carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
This is why it was selected to feature in the ambitious Great Labyrinth of Africa project led by social entrepreneur Peter Shrimpton from Heart Capital, who began by distributing spekboom cuttings to project partners in Kayamandi.
“I went into the townships and started to get very poor people to grow spekboom trees for me,” Shrimpton told Times Select during a visit to the labyrinth site.
“We then set up a hub for the trees, but in three days the gangsters came in and stole everything — 10 large-scale industrial tunnels.”
The project suffered other setbacks, including having to move from its headquarters on a private farm in Simondium.
However, its fortunes changed when heavyweight supporters got involved, notably former executive head of Sanlam Private Wealth Daniël Kriel, who is working on a “smart city” development outside Stellenbosch.
Shrimpton and his team — they call themselves treepreneurs — are now focusing their attention on the smart-city site, where the labyrinth is intended to grow into a tourist attraction.
Walking the swirling pathway — there is only one way in and one way out — is believed to enhance contemplation and wellbeing.
Kriel said the spekboom labyrinth was a natural fit with the idea of a sustainable city based on climate resilience and eco-friendly principles.
“Our vision is to build a sustainable hub, and the whole idea with regard to the labyrinth fits in very well. I was so excited when Peter came to see us — I knew from the outset that we had to make it work,” Kriel said.
Zimbabwean Ashwell Musonza from Kayamandi, who joined the project two years ago, said spekboom had changed his life.
Not only does he get paid for the plants he produces, but he stands to make about R250,000 if the project reaches its investment target.
“I love that plant — my life is moving because of it,” he said.
Another grower, Forget Bell, said his job enabled him to support his entire family.
“For me, it is a breakthrough in life.”
Shrimpton said he hoped the project would encourage all South Africans to start growing spekboom to help resolve the world’s carbon dioxide crisis.
“Some recent predictions say that we could kill the planet in 50 to 100 years. We need to do something to protect our children,” he said.