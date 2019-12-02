Township’s spekboom of hope will be seen from space

A township plant-growing initiative in Stellenbosch has blossomed into a massive garden that, once complete, will be visible from space.

Spekboom has long been known as a wonder plant of the Karoo because of its prolific growth.

Now it is the key ingredient in what is touted as the biggest green lung of its kind — a carbon sink of 164,000 plants arranged into one of the world’s biggest labyrinths.

Work on the labyrinth has begun in a field where workers last week were offloading some of the estimated 65,000 plants produced by a group of township entrepreneurs.

They started growing their unusual crop behind their shacks in Kayamandi about two years ago, before moving to a farm in Simondium to expand the project into greenhouse tunnels.

Along the way, they built an entire wooden bungalow town next to the tunnels, where they hosted visiting international students and other guests interested in the fine-leaved succulent.

Spekboom, also known as pork bush or elephant’s food, has made headlines as a promising carbon-offset plant due to its prolific growth and efficiency at sequestering carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.