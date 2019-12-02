New port terminal operator for PE

A third terminal operator has set up shop at the Port of Port Elizabeth.

This is aimed at increasing the volume of multipurpose cargo passing through the port while boosting the economy of Nelson Mandela Bay.

The operator, Bidfreight Port Operations (BPO), officially opened the multipurpose terminal on Saturday and became the second private Section 56 terminal operator.

A Section 56 agreement, in terms of the National Ports Act, allows the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) to sign terminal operator agreements with private-sector companies to reduce the cost of doing business and improve the competitiveness of SA companies.

Port manager Rajesh Dana said the transformation that BPO has brought to the terminal through the refurbishment and upgrade of Sheds 10 and 11 was testament to what Section 56 agreements could achieve through collaboration with industry players.

“BPO has provided great investment into the sheds and has further ensured that the TNPA delivers on its mandate of ensuring economic growth in Nelson Mandela Bay, through successful facilitation of business opportunities.”

Dana said the partnership had ensured jobs during the construction phase as well as empowering BBBEE while increasing local business revenue.