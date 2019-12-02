Just give us street name signs, Chatty extension residents plead
Imagine you are injured and desperately need to get to the hospital, but emergency workers cannot get to you because your street does not have a name.
This is the reality for hundreds of residents in Chatty Extension as there are no street names in parts of the large housing development...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.