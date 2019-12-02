Council has seven days to stave off withholding of funds by Treasury

PREMIUM

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has just seven days left to convince the National Treasury not to withhold conditional grants and equitable share allocations for the city.



This comes after acting city manager Nobuntu Mpongwana failed to convince the Treasury that there was no legal basis for the withdrawal of the funds...

