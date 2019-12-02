Competition Commission to release final report on data prices

The Competition Commission will on Monday release its final report on the cost of data.

The commission conducted the inquiry to understand the state of competition in the data services sector.

“The focus of the inquiry includes whether prices are higher than they ought to be; the causes and remedies for high prices and the affect of data prices and access to data on low-income earners, rural customers, small businesses and the unemployed,” the commission said.

A report released by the commission in April found that SA’s mobile giants were exploiting the country’s poor.

TimesLIVE reported that the report revealed that Vodacom and MTN were charging far more for data in SA than in the other countries in which they operated, with the poor hit the hardest.

The report came two years after the commission began its inquiry, after a widespread public outcry about the high cost of data and mobile operators' failure to carry over unused data.