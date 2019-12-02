Advocate 'gunned down' in Mitchells Plain

A 54-year-old Cape Town advocate has been shot dead in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the shooting happened at about 9.40pm on Sunday.

Potelwa said several shots were fired at the man when he stepped out of a garage shop at the Clock Tower.

He was declared dead on the scene.

Potelwa said the man had previously worked for the department of justice in Khayelitsha.

The advocate had defended a number of criminal accused.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation can contact Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.

This is a developing story.