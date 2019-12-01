WATCH | Tradition meets state: AmaXhosa king Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu's funeral

“The first of its kind”, said Officer Commanding Area Military Health Unit Lt-Col Yoliswa Senokwanyane, describing the meeting of state and tradition in honouring the late AmaXhosa king Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu.

Sigcawu died on November 14 2019.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the funeral a category one state affair, leading to a finely executed mix of traditional and military honours.

Tears flowed as early as 5am as the immediate family gathered for a private vigil in the Great Place just outside Willowvale in the Eastern Cape, the king’s home.

Tradition gave way to military honours as the lion and leopard skins were replaced by the SA flag, the country’s most important colours.

The highest ranking SANDF officials bore the weight of the late Xhosa king, carrying him into the service, attended by thousands.