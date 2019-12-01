Ramaphosa lauds swift arrest of suspect in Precious Ramabulana's murder, to visit family on Sunday

“Since Precious’ death the women of the community have told us they feel unsafe and fearful; the arrest of the suspect will not only reassure them but bring a measure of comfort to her bereaved family,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa will visit the Ramabulana family in Makhado, Limpopo, on Sunday to pay his respects, the presidency said.

Under the National Emergency Action Plan approved by parliament to combat gender-based violence and femicide, Ramaphosa announced that departments had been directed to reprioritise their budgets to allocate the necessary resources to programmes to combat gender-based violence.

“This includes resourcing and capacitating the SAPS to enable it to investigate cases of GBV effectively,” the presidency said.

At Monday’s launch of the annual 16 Days of Activism of No Violence against Women and Children campaign Ramaphosa had also directed that additional capacity would be provided to police forensic teams to bolster investigations.

Forensic specialists formed part of the team that arrested the suspect in Botlokwa.