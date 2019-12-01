IN PICS | AmaXhosa king Mpendulo Sigcawu's dignified funeral: Ahh Zwelonke!

President Cyril Ramaphosa was among the thousands of mourners who on Friday gathered at the Nqadu Great Place, outside Idutywa in the Eastern Cape, to pay their last respects to the late AmaXhosa king Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu.

Sigcawu died on the morning of November 14 2019 after being rushed to the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha.

The 51-year-old had been the king of AmaXhosa since the death of his father, King Xolilizwe Sigcawu, in 2005.