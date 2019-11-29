Trollip to step down as Bay councillor

Athol Trollip will step down from his seat as a Nelson Mandela Bay councillor on December 31.

He will, however, continue working for the DA as a mentor.

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga said Trollip had agreed to provide training to five of the party’s caucuses ahead of the 2021 Local Government Elections.

“We have agreed that he will assist the DA in terms of training caucuses in municipalities next year,” Bhanga said.

This includes councillors in the Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, Dr Beyers Naudé, Blue Crane Route and Kouga municipalities.

“He will assist us in training these caucuses to make sure we win,” he said.