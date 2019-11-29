Trollip to step down as Bay councillor
Athol Trollip will step down from his seat as a Nelson Mandela Bay councillor on December 31.
He will, however, continue working for the DA as a mentor.
DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga said Trollip had agreed to provide training to five of the party’s caucuses ahead of the 2021 Local Government Elections.
“We have agreed that he will assist the DA in terms of training caucuses in municipalities next year,” Bhanga said.
This includes councillors in the Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, Dr Beyers Naudé, Blue Crane Route and Kouga municipalities.
“He will assist us in training these caucuses to make sure we win,” he said.
But I have not given up on him as a statesman in SA. He has skills we cannot let go ofDA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga
Bhanga said it was a difficult time to lose Trollip in the Bay with the problems the city faced.
“But I have not given up on him as a statesman in SA.
“He has skills we cannot let go of.
“And remember a week in politics is a long time,” he said.
Trollip resigned in October as DA federal chair, minutes after the party’s leader, Mmusi Maimane, quit the party.
“As chair of this party, I think it is fitting that I also take responsibility,” Trollip said at the time, referring to the party’s poor performance in the last general elections.
Bhanga said Trollip had left a void with his decision to step down as a councillor and federal chair.
“He will remain with us in our hearts.
“He is my mentor and friend.
“I am just glad we will remain working together,” he said.
Trollip served as the Eastern Cape provincial leader for 16 years, was the party’s legislature caucus leader for more than 10 years and became an MP.
He was then was elected mayor of the Bay before being ousted via a motion of no confidence tabled by the EFF.