Takealot gets shaded on Black Friday for hiccups ... again
Takealot's Black Friday sale is a “scam”.
This is according to not-so-happy shoppers, who flocked to social media to complain that the discounts offered are not that significant.
Over the past few years, Takealot’s Blue Dot Sale has been hyped as the ultimate Black Friday extravaganza.
With so much advertising put into it, South Africans jumped on their phones and laptops at midnight to look for their first purchase.
However, some customers say that the prices were not reduced by as much as was promised.
Of course, tweeps jumped on to social media to express all their emotions.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
#Takealot "black Friday" is fraud. Pure day light robbery. Prices have not changed, some instances increased, disguising as a sale.— MoAfrika (@sebecks) November 29, 2019
This is precisely why it is important to do your research BEFORE you buy things on #BlackFriday ? #Takealot #BlueDotSale #Blueisthenewblack pic.twitter.com/BLU5pYqBRM— Chanté Ho Hip (@Chante_Poppie) November 29, 2019
BLACK FRIDAY IS A SCAM?— Gladwin K?☀️ (@ManDeepest) November 29, 2019
Look below and see that Takealot is ripping off people with this black Friday nonsense 2 months back I bought a 64gb as card for R159, now on black Friday it's R169, Takealot says privious price is R466?? #Takealot #BlueDotSale pic.twitter.com/fvRJElrzCH
Guys #Takealot robs people EVERY BLACK FRIDAY. They increase prices, they take R1 off their "deals".— Theodorah Manjo †♡ (@MissManjo) November 29, 2019
Don't do it. Check out One Day Deals maybe. Takealot are complete crooks!
They pulled this stunt last year as well. Be careful. pic.twitter.com/x8TUZES8ov
Hayini guys, This is a day light fraud. Please double check before you purchase anything for the #BlackFridaySA. The prices changes when you pay. This increase can't be a delivery fee #Takealot pic.twitter.com/mzbIAwwtIb— Thojana ya thesele? (@2panaPhaks) November 29, 2019
@TAKEALOT I just peeped through my wishlist. Prices have moved from R159 to R359 and a fake R̶5̶9̶9̶ attached to the inflated price. Brilliant scam y'all got going on here.#Takealot— KB (@TwitAddict01) November 28, 2019
#takealot i bought the toy for R105 and it was not on sale now on the blue dot sale you guys claim the original price is R119 and it been reduced to R90. I wonder how many other items have inflated incorrect original prices. pic.twitter.com/maI3IsrIQy— The Seed YaMchangane (@Ounalypse) November 28, 2019
@TAKEALOT What joke is this, I had these in my cart for months at the same price of R2512, all of the sudden the original price is R6028 ? ? ? ?, had so much respect for this site, day light fraud#Takealot#BlackFridayMe pic.twitter.com/m9aFj0WTlN— Literally No-one (@Mappz_ep) November 29, 2019
