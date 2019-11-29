News

Takealot gets shaded on Black Friday for hiccups ... again

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 29 November 2019
Some consumers have described Takealot's Black Friday offering as a 'scam', saying the discounts are not that significant.
Takealot's Black Friday sale is a “scam”.

This is according to not-so-happy shoppers, who flocked to social media to complain that the discounts offered are not that significant.

Over the past few years, Takealot’s Blue Dot Sale has been hyped as the ultimate Black Friday extravaganza.

With so much advertising put into it, South Africans jumped on their phones and laptops at midnight to look for their first purchase.

However, some customers say that the prices were not reduced by as much as was promised.

Of course, tweeps jumped on to social media to express all their emotions.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

The day many South Africans have been waiting for has arrived! People lined up at stores from 5am on November 29 2019 to make sure they were first in line to score some of SA's biggest deals.

