PODCAST | True Crime SA shines a spotlight on gender-based violence

By NICOLE ENGELBRECHT - 29 November 2019
Mandy Silva was found brutally beaten and strangled to death in her home in 2015
The annual commemoration of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence began on November 25 and runs until 10 December.

This week True Crime South Africa dedicates its Spotlight minisode to crimes of this nature.

Included in the discussion is the unsolved murder of Mandy Silva, who was found brutally beaten and strangled to death in her home in 2015.

There’s also an update in the murder case of Jesse Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan.

A convicted wife-killer’s ex-girlfriend shows us why we should play our cards close to our chests on social media.

The power of podcasting is proved as a sexual predator goes to ground after being exposed by a courageous rape survivor.

Remember their stories:

