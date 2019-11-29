Little library, big benefits

Little Free Libraries, about 90,000 globally, are tiny wooden boxes filled with books.

And the rules are simple — take a book, leave a book.

Now, a new Little Free Library has opened at Die Handelsmark country restaurant, cafe and gift shop in the Gamtoos Valley, just outside Patensie.

Books are scarce in the area and residents must travel to buy books as bookshops simply do not exist there.

Education non-profit organisation Youth Potential South Africa and Die Handelsmark partnered to make the library possible.

The Little Free Library makes the sharing of books easy and it is open during business hours for all community members to use and enjoy.

The way it works is simple.

If you see a book you would like to read you can take it home and then pass it on to a friend or return it.

The books are always free and residents are encouraged to leave books in the library for others to enjoy.

Youth Potential South Africa co-founder Alexis Salaman said: “This Little Free Library belongs to the whole Gamtoos Valley community.

“I am sure it will bring a little more joy, a little more connection and a whole lot more books to our community.”