Kumalo steps in to help ailing businesswomen’s association
SA business mogul Basetsana Kumalo has been roped in to do damage control at the Businesswomen’s Association of SA’s Port Elizabeth branch.
In May, the PE branch ceased all operations after its committee members resigned amid allegations of financial irregularities and a breakdown in trust between the local and national spheres...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.