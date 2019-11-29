Kumalo steps in to help ailing businesswomen’s association

PREMIUM

SA business mogul Basetsana Kumalo has been roped in to do damage control at the Businesswomen’s Association of SA’s Port Elizabeth branch.



In May, the PE branch ceased all operations after its committee members resigned amid allegations of financial irregularities and a breakdown in trust between the local and national spheres...

