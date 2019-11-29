'I don’t want the end to define my daughter': Uyinene Mrwetyana's mom as foundation is launched

The grieving mom sent her condolences to the family of 19-year-old Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana, who was murdered last weekend. Ramabulana, who was studying at Capricorn TVET College's Ramokgopa Campus, was found stabbed to death in her off-campus room.

TimesLIVE reported that Ramabulana was asleep in her rented room at ga-Joel Section in Mokomene when the suspect gained entry through the window and attacked her.

"I can imagine what they are going through," said Nomangwane

She said Uyinene's foundation was expected to have three functions: prevent gender-based violence, give support to victims of gender-based violence and groom youngsters to be the voice against such crimes.

On prevention, Nomangwane said it was all about returning to the root of the problem.