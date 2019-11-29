Ford SA offers R50,000 settlement over burning Kugas, will pay R35m fine

The National Consumer Commission said on Friday it had reached a settlement agreement with Ford SA to offer compensation to motorists affected by the burning Ford Kuga SUVs.

The company has agreed to pay a R35m fine while consumers have three options - a cash settlement, dispute resolution or to fight a claim in court.

The first option is that Ford (FMCSA) will pay R50,000 each to those consumers who were owners of, or in lawful possession of, a Kuga FMCSA vehicle which combusted.

If they accept it, the payment will be “in full and final settlement of all claims that the consumer may have against FMCSA as a result of the damaged or recalled Kuga vehicles,” said the commission.