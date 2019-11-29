AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu to be laid to rest

AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu is to be laid to rest on Friday.

His funeral service will happen at the Nqadu Great Place in kuGatyana, with some traditional rituals set to take place before the service.

More than 10,000 mourners, including monarchs and statesmen, are expected to attend.

Former President Thabo Mbeki is expected to address mourners, with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to deliver the eulogy.

Fifty-one-year-old King Sigcawu died two weeks ago after kidney failure.

The Sunday Times reported how he had waited about six hours before getting medical attention.

It was alleged that this was because his wife had wanted him to be airlifted and not be taken by an ambulance, fearing the 2km gravel road from his home at Nqadu Great Place to the tar road would be too bumpy for him, because he had two fractured ribs from a recent car accident.

However, health officials told her that the helicopter could not fly as the weather conditions were poor.

The king was eventually taken to the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha, about 120km away, in an ambulance, the Sunday Times reported.

He was received at the hospital by two senior specialists and three medical officers, who placed him on a drip and admitted him to a private ward. He died less than 12 hours later.