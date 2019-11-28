Walter Sisulu students invent affordable prosthetic leg

Two students from Walter Sisulu University have invented a groundbreaking prosthetic leg which will give financial and physical relief to the more than three million below-knee amputation casualties annually.

Final-year medical orthotics and prosthetic students Zanodumo Godlimpi and Siphosethu Mgwili’s invention is expected to save children and adolescent amputees thousands of rand in upgrades as they go through physical changes over time.

Mgwili’s innovation will allow amputees the ability to adjust their own height in their homes to a comfortable and functional height.

Godlimpi has developed a pneumatic-actuated, below-knee prosthesis that uses pressurised air and a pneumatic cylinder that can plantar-flex and dorsi-flex to achieve a range of motion of 360 degrees.

Mgwili said prostheses are expensive, which means they are scarce in most developing and underdeveloped countries.

“The main interest and purpose behind this study was to help prosthetic users and suppliers by decreasing the cost of the prostheses, making them more functional, affordable and available to people,” Mgwili said.

“We wanted to decrease the number of prostheses one has to use, especially for those amputated at childhood.”