Shamwari included in luxury global portfolio

The Eastern Cape’s Shamwari Private Game Reserve has been accepted into the Virtuoso’s portfolio of luxury travel partners, made up of more than 1,800 preferred suppliers in 100 countries.

Shamwari CEO Joe Cloete said the reserve’s inclusion in the exclusive portfolio would open up new sales and marketing opportunities, allowing access to the network’s 20,000 luxury travel advisers and their clients.

Virtuoso agencies sell more than $26.4bn (R388.3bn) annually, making the network the world’s most significant player in luxury travel.

“Virtuoso’s acceptance process is incredibly selective, so becoming a preferred partner is a true honour,” Cloete said.

“The reputation Virtuoso member advisers have for outstanding dedication to their clients is a perfect fit with our own bespoke approach to service.

“Now that we’re part of this renowned network, we look forward to offering Virtuoso advisers and their clients special amenities, values and experiences that surpass their expectations.”

Shamwari joins a collection of the best luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other suppliers worldwide.

The prestigious providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week, luxury travel’s largest worldwide gathering.

Shamwari will now also have direct relationships with the world’s leading leisure travel agencies in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Shamwari has seven lodges — Eagles Crag, Long Lee Manor, Bayethe, Lobengula, Sarili Private Lodge, Riverdene Family Lodge and Sindile Luxury Tented Camp — as well as the Explorer Camp.