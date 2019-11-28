Serial rape accused reappoints attorney

An alleged serial rapist who used Facebook to lure his victims is expected to enter a plea on Thursday to 28 charges levelled against him.



This after the 33-year-old Motherwell man, who cannot be named until he has pleaded, gave the Port Elizabeth High Court the runaround after first firing his Legal Aid SA- appointed defence attorney on Monday and then reappointing him on Wednesday...

