Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi should not return to NPA, says parliament

Parliament's portfolio committee on justice and correctional services on Wednesday recommended that the National Assembly should not restore advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to the National Prosecuting Authority.

Jiba, who was deputy director of public prosecutions, and Mrwebi, who was special director of public prosecutions, were suspended in October last year.

Committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said the committee found no reason to restore them to their respective offices.

President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed the pair in April following a recommendation by the commission of inquiry into their fitness to hold office, which was led by retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro.

The committee found that the process Ramaphosa followed in reaching his decision to terminate their posts was fair and that he applied his mind properly.

The committee noted that Ramaphosa’s letter of April 25 2019 made it clear that his decision was based on the findings of the Mokgoro inquiry and that these findings, based on the evidence before the inquiry, were of an extremely serious nature.