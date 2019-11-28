Lindiwe Sisulu unveils master plan to tackle water woes in SA

Water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu unveiled an R898bn “master plan” on Thursday to deal with the impact of drought and provide water security for SA.

The 23-point national water and sanitation master plan, she said, would open doors for research and the creation of technologies to help find other water supplies.

Speaking at the launch in Pretoria, Sisulu said the plan would cost about R898bn over the next 10 years.

As some officials had allegedly defrauded her department of large sums of money meant for water projects, Sisulu admitted that her ministry was not in the National Treasury's good books but said they hoped to secure funding of about R565bn from the Treasury over the next decade.

The remaining R333bn the department hoped to raise through investments and via the private sector.