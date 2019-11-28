‘He should have got life’

Disappointed and unhappy were the two emotions described by the family of a slain policewoman after her police officer husband who plotted her murder received a 25-year sentence on Wednesday.



Port Elizabeth High Court judge Irma Schoeman sentenced Mlungisi Tsitsi and his five co-accused to between 22 and 25 years...

