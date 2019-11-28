‘He should have got life’
Disappointed and unhappy were the two emotions described by the family of a slain policewoman after her police officer husband who plotted her murder received a 25-year sentence on Wednesday.
Port Elizabeth High Court judge Irma Schoeman sentenced Mlungisi Tsitsi and his five co-accused to between 22 and 25 years...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.