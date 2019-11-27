What’s happened to Port Elizabeth’s giant flag?
Where is the giant SA flag on Port Elizabeth’s Donkin Reserve?
The Herald has received several letters from readers questioning the absence of the flag at the Port Elizabeth landmark over the past three months...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.