Shot driver dies outside cop shop

A Port Elizabeth driver died outside a police station after a desperate race for help in his bullet-riddled vehicle on Monday night.

Thembalethu Norushe, 44, who had been shot multiple times, died in the Motherwell police station parking lot shortly after 10pm, when he sped in and crashed into a cement pillar outside the Community Service Centre.

He was found by police slumped over the steering wheel of his Toyota Corolla, with the ignition still on.

It is believed that Norushe was a taxi operator.

His death marks the third taxi-related killing in Nelson Mandela Bay in just over a month.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said officers in the police station ran outside after hearing the commotion.

“The car doors were locked and there were several bullet holes in the car — in the boot, door and windscreen.

“After attempts to open the doors failed, police broke the driver’s-side window and managed to open the door,” he said.