Holomisa on UK visas: 'UK citizens come and go but we must go through a tedious process'

While the UK visa for South Africans travelling to the region remains expensive and time-consuming for South Africans to acquire, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has called for the SA government to review the situation.

On Tuesday, Holomisa expressed the frustration of getting a UK visa as a South African visiting Britain.

He said UK citizens come and go, but South Africans must go through a stringent and expensive visa process.

Holomisa said he believed the “tedious requirement” that was implemented in 2009 was unfair.

“Much has changed since then, and one would argue that the time has come for the British and South African governments to reassess, and to alleviate a situation that by design unfairly penalises South Africans and, virtually, still brands us (as a nation) as potential terrorists,” said Holomisa.

“The UDM calls upon the SA government to sit down with their British counterparts to re-evaluate and to ascertain whether the reasons for their decision still stand,” he said.

“Also, the British government must please be requested to publish the details on where we are still failing.”