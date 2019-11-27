Ex-cop convicted of killing wife to be sentenced Wednesday

State advocate Marius Stander has called for life sentences for the six men who were convicted in October of murdering a Port Elizabeth policewoman in 2015.



Former police constable Mlungisi Tsitsi, 37, previously stationed at the Motherwell police station, and his co-accused Ndiphe Soqokomashe, 48, Sicelo Mbanga, 31, Thembani Rorwana, 34, Msindisi Bhebhula, 27, and Luyanda Nyumka, 38, are expected to be sentenced in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday...

