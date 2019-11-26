Seven Diaz Primary School bullies expelled
Seven Port Elizabeth primary schoolchildren have been expelled for threatening teachers and bullying other pupils.
The expulsions at Diaz Primary School in Algoa Park on Monday followed allegations that some pupils regularly beat up their classmates or force them at knifepoint to hand over their lunch money...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.