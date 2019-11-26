'I'm nervous' says convicted rapist who wrote matric exams inside prison

While thousands of matriculants wrote their final exam on Tuesday, a man convicted of rape and attempted rape and a matric hopeful said he was nervous about his results.

Bheki Gwala was just one of hundreds of inmates in KwaZulu-Natal who have been afforded the opportunity to further their studies while serving a prison sentence.

"As I was writing my exams you get those goosebumps. I'm nervous because I'm still waiting for my results. But I'm confident that I will pass and get the results that I am looking for because I've been studying the whole year."