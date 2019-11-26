Gunmen fire shots at Thornhill farmhouse, one injured

A Thornhill farmer was shot in the leg when four masked attackers fired several shots at his home in what appears to have been an attempted robbery.

The attack happened on the Moorland Seedlings Farm – a nursery – in Thornhill at about 8.30pm on Monday.

The 57-year-old farm owner was shot in the leg but his 18-year-old son managed to escape unscathed.

Though police confirmed they were looking into the incident being an attempted robbery, the motive of a targeted hit could not yet be ruled out.

According to police, four gunmen wearing balaclavas stood outside the house and fired several shots through the living room window.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the men also threw stones at the windows in what was also believed to be an attempt to gain entry to the house.

“The two [father and son] managed to run to the bedroom and pressed their panic button.

“During the process the father was struck in the leg by one of the bullets,” she said.

“It is believed the noise of the alarm scared the perpetrators and they fled on foot from the house in the direction of the N2.

“No items were taken during the attack and the family managed to alert their security company and the police.

“The injured man was taken to the hospital with his son.

“Detectives spent hours on the scene gathering evidence, including several spent cartridges outside the house,” Swart said.

Asked about the man’s condition, Swart said he was due to undergo an operation at a Port Elizabeth hospital on Tuesday.

Swart said all angles were being investigated.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Constable Chandre Aweries on 082-441-8150.

A case of attempted murder is under investigation with more charges to be added as the probe continues.