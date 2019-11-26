Buffalo removed from Blaauwbosch reserve

A wildlife relocation team removed 19 buffalo from Blaauwbosch Private Game Reserve near Kleinpoort on Monday.

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Uitenhage chair Deirdre Swift said the removal, carried out in terms of warrants issued by the SPCA and the provincial environment department, had gone well.

“It went like clockwork and the animals are all fine. The capture teams are so professional.

“We’re delighted with the progress being made with removing the Blaauwbosch animals and that their suffering is coming to an end.”

The buffalo were removed to a state reserve but the precise location was being withheld because the animals had been confiscated, she said.

The operation was mounted after a decade of problems, including insufficient water and food, poorly maintained fences and an inadequate operational budget, leading to repeated concerns raised by the conservation sector and warnings from the department and the SPCA.

The relocation at Blaauwbosch, between Uitenhage and Jansenville, started last week.

It is being co-ordinated by the Aspinall Foundation, a British charity which promotes wildlife conservation.

The foundation and US-based organisation Wild 911 co-funded the relocation, while Mt Camdeboo Game Reserve provided expert advice.

The operation started with the removal of 11 elephants, after an application by Blaauwbosch’s owner, United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalaf Ahmed Khalaf Al Otaiba, to halt proceedings, was dismissed in the high court in Makhanda.

The department’s counsel had told the court that Al Otaiba had not obtained the requisite threatened or protected species permits since 2014 and this meant he had no right to have the animals on the property.

Swift said on Monday it would not be possible to remove all the animals from Blaauwbosch.

“We’re not sure how many we will be relocating but with each lot we remove that’s not only positive for them it’s also improving the situation on the property for the remaining animals.

“The sheikh still owns the reserve so the hope is he will begin properly managing these [remaining] animals going forward.

“In consultation with the department we will be monitoring the situation.”

Al Otaiba’s Port Elizabeth attorney was not available for comment on Monday.