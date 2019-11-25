We must act to restore our once proud city — business chamber president

Sitting at the front table were mayor Mongameli Bobani, ANC chief whip Bicks Ndoni and former mayor Nceba Faku.

“To be blunt, our city has become dysfunctional. This has happened over a cumulative period of time.

“In fact, over a good number of years and different political administrations,” Muir said.

In August, the chamber wrote an open letter to the city’s leaders, saying that political instability and a dysfunctional administration were driving business away.

Since the coalition comprising the ANC, UDM, AIC, PA and UF came into power in August 2018, Bobani has faced and survived four no-confidence motions against him.

At the November 4 council meeting, the councillors failed to fill critical vacancies such as the chief financial officer, chief operating officer and those of executive directors in the departments of sports, economic development and corporate services.

Councillors have also allegedly received death threats in the lead-up to scheduled meetings meant to debate the no confidence motion against Bobani.

Muir said the chamber had requested urgent interventions in a number of areas, such as the paralysis resulting from hung municipal council meetings, the filling of key executive-level vacancies, remedying the collapse in municipal refuse removal and addressing the lack of infrastructure maintenance resulting in water leaks.

“But what do we do in the meantime? The answer is simple — every single one of us in this room has to make our voices heard,” he said.

The chamber recently launched the #RebuildOurCity campaign which includes, among other initiatives, a push to clean the city.

“This is not just simply about business doing the work of the municipality but rather about us applying pressure on the authorities to move into action,” Muir said.

“A number of years ago we used to be known as the cleanest city in South Africa — how embarrassing it is now to see all the litter around our city as a whole.

“We cannot allow this decay to continue and must take the necessary steps to restore our once proud city.”

He said they were rolling out an innovative, digital pothole-tracking campaign which would be geared at revealing the present state of the city’s roads while applying pressure on individual councillors to take action.

“There can be no doubt or confusion about what needs to be done.

“In support of this, we encourage you to prominently display the #RebuildOurCity as banners on your premises.

“Another action which we will continue with in 2020 is our “How to Build a City” series of talks.

“So far, we have gained good momentum and positive feedback as top-notch speakers have covered topics ranging from lessons from Rwanda, preserving our future water supply and addressing safety and security issues,” Muir said.