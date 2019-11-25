Three killed in suspected gang shootings
Three people were killed in separate suspected gang-related shootings, and several stolen firearms and toy guns were recovered in weekend police operations.
In three separate incidents, Fernando Goeda, 42, Nealon Warricker, 26, and Virgil Fortuin, 23, were killed.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Goeda had been gunned down in Ambraal Street, Helenvale, at about 7am on Sunday.
Warricker was shot several times while walking in Coetzee Street, Salt Lake, at about 5.15pm on Saturday.
At 9.45pm on the same day, Fortuin was shot dead inside his shack in the Danny Jordaan informal settlement of Bloemendal.
While the motives for the shootings are not yet known, police suspect that they could be gang-related.
Police recovered five stolen guns and two replica gas guns during a series of operations on Friday and Saturday.
In one case, a 16-year-old was caught carrying a gun in Helenvale.
On Sunday afternoon, a police firearm that had been stolen in the Free State was found after police pulled over a car in Rose Street, Central
Three men were arrested and one of them was found in possession of the gun.
In another incident, the partially charred remains of Nizole Rom, 24, who was reported missing last week, was found at The Willows along Marine Drive.
Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said the murder had been either a mob justice-related attack or linked to ongoing gang feuds.
On Friday night, Rheeder said, five shacks were torched in the Chetty area amid suspicions that those living in the houses were linked to Rom’s disappearance.
No-one was killed in the fires.
Roms’s body was found in the bushes near Gate 5 at The Willows on Saturday.
“The body has been taken to the forensic laboratory,” he said.
On Saturday afternoon, three men were arrested after allegedly robbing a woman walking in North End.
According to police, the 61-year-old woman was mugged at about 2pm when four men in a VW Jetta stopped next to her in Govan Mbeki Avenue, grabbed her handbag and ran off.
Rheeder said within 30 minutes their car was spotted in Clyde Street, Central.
He said one of the suspects was wanted for allegedly shooting at an off-duty police officer in Helenvale at the beginning of November.