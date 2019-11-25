Three killed in suspected gang shootings

Three people were killed in separate suspected gang-related shootings, and several stolen firearms and toy guns were recovered in weekend police operations.

In three separate incidents, Fernando Goeda, 42, Nealon Warricker, 26, and Virgil Fortuin, 23, were killed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Goeda had been gunned down in Ambraal Street, Helenvale, at about 7am on Sunday.

Warricker was shot several times while walking in Coetzee Street, Salt Lake, at about 5.15pm on Saturday.

At 9.45pm on the same day, Fortuin was shot dead inside his shack in the Danny Jordaan informal settlement of Bloemendal.