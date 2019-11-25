Residents fed up with sewage streaming through Uitenhage

PREMIUM

“Mandela and Tambo. These are the names of great people they chose to honour by naming our areas after, but we as the people they fought for are forced to live in poverty and surrounded by sewage.”



These are the words of Tambo Village resident Henry Bosak, 47, as he described the stench and daily pleas for help the community has had to put up with as streams of sewage flow through the streets...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.