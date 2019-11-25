Poor turnout at start of NMBPride festival

PREMIUM

While the turnout to Saturday’s NMBPride fun run and official launch party was minimal, event organisers remain positive that the rest of the week-long festival will draw bigger crowds.



Organising committee member Peter Muller said it was disappointing to see the low turnout, with only eight people taking part in the fun run and a handful of people attending the official launch party at Victoria Park Sports Club. ..

