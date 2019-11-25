Poor turnout at start of NMBPride festival
While the turnout to Saturday’s NMBPride fun run and official launch party was minimal, event organisers remain positive that the rest of the week-long festival will draw bigger crowds.
Organising committee member Peter Muller said it was disappointing to see the low turnout, with only eight people taking part in the fun run and a handful of people attending the official launch party at Victoria Park Sports Club. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.