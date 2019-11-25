Government urged to unveil itswater security master plan soon
Rains are falling and more are expected – but not enough or in precisely the right places to stave off food security threats.
As climatologists and farming experts warn that lots more rains are needed, the water and sanitation department will not budge on exactly when minister Lindiwe Sisulu will release the government’s water security master plan...
