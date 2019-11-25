Broken barriers, lampposts along freeways cause concern
The sorry state of Nelson Mandela Bay’s M4 Settlers Freeway has raised the ire of a resident who says the broken barriers pose a danger to motorists.
There are broken barriers along the M4, Walmer Boulevard, and all the way to the N2/Deal Party and Kempston Road...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.