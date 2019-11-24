KZN sacks seven teachers for sexual misconduct
The KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has signed off the expulsion of seven educators and one administrator who had been facing sexually related cases involving pupils.
Mshengu said the department has taken a decision to get rid of the seven educators and one administrator after it had exhausted all internal disciplinary processes.
“The affected officials were given fair disciplinary hearing before they were finally expelled,” Mshengu said.
He said the majority of teachers in the province were role models to pupils, and they inspired and encouraged pupils to strive for greatness and fullest potential.
“We do however have a few educators who continue to disappoint in terms of their behaviour in as far as sexual misconduct is concerned.
"Children should be safe at school and with their teachers. Teachers and other adults supervising young people build up trust through their close contact every day. So it is particularly damaging when that trust is abused or broken and sexually inappropriate behaviour takes place.”
Mshengu added that the department would not hesitate to isolate any person who took advantage of pupils.
“We seek to create a safe learning environment for all learners.”