Vuyo Mlokothi to head up Bhisho’s rescue team
Vuyo Mlokothi, the man who dragged the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to court after he was not appointed city boss, will lead a technical task team to the metro to support officials seconded by Bhisho.
The Eastern Cape government will send an acting city manager and CFO to Nelson Mandela Bay to help stabilise the city...
