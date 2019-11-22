'Toilet Scandal 10' granted bail

The 10 people charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering were on Friday granted bail ranging from R10,000 to R40,000 at the East London magistrate's court.

The state did not object to the bail application.

One of the bail conditions is that the 10 senior government officials and business people hand in their passports to the police, magistrate Annemarie Elliott said.

The case was then postponed to February 5, 2020.

The 10 are accused of siphoning millions of rands from the Amathole district municipality, by allegedly colluding to flout procurement processes in the toilet tender.

Former ADM municipal manager Chris Magqangqana is the first accused in the matter.

Siyenza Group bosses Bongani Mpaluza and Vuyani Gaga are accused seven and eight, respectively. All the suspects are represented.

Siyenza Group has also been charged.

While others appeared relaxed and laughed with their legal representatives, others like accused number five, Ongama Mahlawe kept a serious look.

As DispatchLIVE photographers were taking pictures of the accused, Mahlawe kept his face covered until Elliot entered the courtroom.