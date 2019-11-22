Sowetan's young scribe scoops top award

"I'm really excited for the opportunity to see how a first world newspaper is run and what I can bring back to Sowetan. I'm also looking forward to receiving training from the Thomson Foundation which has done a lot of good work in helping uplifting the skills of journalists in developing countries such as South Africa"

The paper's Editor Msomi applauded Ledwaba's professionalism and unique journalistic voice, which set her apart from the pack.

'Karabo is one of the shining stars in our newsroom. Since joining Sowetan as an intern she has always impressed with her professionalism, her unique journalistic voice and her eagerness to try different forms of reporting. I have no doubt that the award is the first of many to come as she grows in the profession,' said Msomi.

Commenting on what set Ledwaba apart from the other nominees, the convener of judges, veteran journalist and founder and CEO of Ikususasa Lethu Media Ryland Fisher said the panel saw the limitless potential in Ledwaba.

'We realised that we would never find a perfect young journalist contender but what we saw in Karabo was a willingness to learn and improve. We have all the confidence in her that she will make us proud as the winner of the award,' said Fisher.

The 25-year old "submitted a body of her outstanding work together with a strong motivation showing commitment to the vocation of news well above the norm. This award recognises the efforts of the rising stars in newsrooms across the regions," said Vodacom in a statement.