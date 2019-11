A Durban University of Technology student who was missing for nearly two weeks has been found.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said Nontando Mbatha “was found alive” at James Henderson Crescent in Glenwood on Friday.

“The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are still being investigated,” she said.

Mbatha was last seen by a friend near her student residence on November 11. She is a student at DUT's Steve Biko campus