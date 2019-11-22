Corruption is a sickness, and those who do it are mentally damaged: Mogoeng

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has called those who are corrupt “mentally damaged” - a symptom of what he describes as a “sickness” in South Africa today.

Mogoeng was speaking at the Nelson Mandela Foundation on Friday ahead of his keynote address at the 17th annual Nelson Mandela lecture in Soweto on Saturday.

Speaking metaphorically, he told the small audience in Houghton that when a society was sick, one should expect people to take desperate measures, and that to fix society, the sickness needs to be properly diagnosed.

“It’s important to always reflect on the nature of this sickness. We need to diagnose it properly so that whatever medication we need to be prescribing is the correct one. Once you have a proper understanding of the fundamentals around the sickness, you will know how to move forward,” he said.

“When society is sick, when society is desperate, when society is stripped of its dignity, expect desperate measures, expect actions that are irreconcilable.

“The way to deal with the sickness is familiarising ourselves with what Nelson Mandela stood for. He not only signed the constitution into law, but he went out of his way to give guidelines as to what is it the constitution demands from each one of us to do so that it becomes a practical reality.”