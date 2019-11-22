Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'targeted specific people for political gain'

Why did public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane prioritise and rush investigations into President Cyril Ramaphosa and minister Pravin Gordhan over investigations into Jacob Zuma, David Mabuza, Bathabile Dlamini and Ace Magashule?

This is the question posed by the dismissed COO in the office of the public protector, Basani Baloyi, who has told the North Gauteng High Court that Mkhwebane targeted specific people for political gain.

In a replying affidavit, Baloyi dismissed Mkhwebane’s assertion that she prioritised the contentious Bosasa and “rogue unit” reports because the law stipulated that she had to finalise them within 30 days.

“There were other Executive Ethics Act cases which were not finalised within 30 days. Some of these cases came well before the Bosasa and Pravin Gordhan investigations,” Baloyi said in her papers.

She listed eight examples of cases that dated back to 2013 and 2014, involving Zuma and his allies, that were not prioritised.