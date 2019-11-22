Bosasa goes bust as court rules business is commercially insolvent

Corruption accused company African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, is commercially insolvent and should remain in the hands of its liquidators, says the supreme court of appeal (SCA).

In a unanimous judgment which is scathing about the Gauteng high court’s decision to restore control of the company to the directors, the SCA on Friday said the decision by the company’s banks to withdraw banking facilities had clearly left it commercially insolvent. Without banking facilities, it could not receive or make payments or continue to trade, reports DispatchLIVE.

First National Bank and Absa withdrew banking facilities to the company, citing unacceptable reputational risk, after damning bribery and corruption evidence heard by the Zondo commission. The board of parent company African Global Holdings (AGH) took a resolution in February this year to place its operating company and that company’s 11 subsidiaries into voluntary liquidation, correctly recognising that without banking facilities it could not trade.

SCA judge Malcolm Wallis said the directors sought to reverse this decision because of the “vigorous way” in which SA Revenue Services (Sars) preferred liquidator Cloete Murray went about his business. Sars is one of the company’s biggest creditors and is owed about R12m.