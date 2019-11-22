Bay’s top talent lined up for ‘Be The Change’ fest

Music, food, jumping castles and even a marching drill competition are just some of the attractions set to draw hundreds of Bay residents to the Gelvandale Stadium on Saturday for the Be The Change 2019 festival.

The event is aimed at inspiring the youth of Port Elizabeth and providing a platform for talented individuals to showcase what they can do.

The festival boasts a line-up of Nelson Mandela Bays’s best artists including Idols SA contestant Micayla Oelofse, The Voice SA contestants Eon Le Roux and Lora Joplin, as well as local talents such as singer Melvin Matthews, popular duo Tururu and Shuling, Genesix and many more.

Event organiser Patrick Lindoor said he was using the platform to share the community’s wish to thank Mayor Mongameli Bobani for the role he played in supporting Oelofse’s musical journey.

“Members of the community would like to thank Mayor Bobani in person for what he has done, they want to thank him for flying Micayla’s father up and generally showing his full support for her.

“We are expecting a big crowd at the event,” Lindoor said.

Including Oelofse in Saturday’s line-up was part of the aim of the event to inspire the youth of Port Elizabeth, he said.

“We want her to be herself and spend time on the jumping castles with the little kids.

“We want her to use her talent too inspire others.

“There are lots of young talent who are part of the programme, Micayla included.

“Micayla is an example of what can be achieved if you work hard and stay dedicated.”

Oelofse shared her excitement for performing for the crowds in her hometown and hoped she could somehow make a difference.

“Being a part of the Be The Change event for me is to encourage young people who come from broken homes or who have lost their parents.

“I lost my mother so I know how it feels.

“It feels amazing to be in a position to encourage them and guide them, and give them advice where I can.

“It is also a chance for me to perform for the people who have been supporting me,” Oelofse said.

The event, which is supported by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, will include a fun park for the kids, stalls and other forms of entertainment.

Entry is R10 for children and R20 for adults, with gates opening at 9am and the event continuing throughout the day.