St George’s College faces closure

A Port Elizabeth private school is on the brink of closure as it grapples with a looming eviction, hundreds of thousands of rand in school fee arrears and skyrocketing debt.



On top of this, the school — St George’s College in Park Drive — has been able to attract just 22 grade 8 pupils for 2020 — less than half its target — due to a failed marketing plan...

